  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Townhouse Konia Green

Townhouse Konia Green

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$464,171
VAT
BTC
5.5212256
ETH
289.3910374
USDT
458 919.0020219
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Townhouse Konia Green
1
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33309
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

TOP DEVELOPER - Gated community: 34 villas + 26 houses around central green park. Prestigious hillside location, 3km to Paphos center, 5 min to International School. Private pools, high quality materials

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village The Pearl
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$748,057
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$734,480
Club house Nikolas Residences
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$549,420
VAT
Villa Classic II - House 4
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$671,234
Villa villa in Limassol
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
from
$2,52M
You are viewing
Townhouse Konia Green
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$464,171
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Show all Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$617,342
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 135–161 m²
9 real estate properties 9
City Views — 12 modern villas in Konia, Paphos: 3 bedrooms, private pool, up to 175 m² of living space, plots up to 291 m², prices from €530,000. The project is located just 4 km from Paphos city center and 6 km from the sea, in the prestigious area of Konia. Spacious interiors, panoramic…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
from
$2,52M
The first branded residential project by world-renowned French designer Philippe Starck in Cyprus. Philippe Starck is a striking personality and one of the most provocative gurus of global design, according to many experts and his admirers. Starck does not limit himself to a particular…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Show all Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$671,234
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Ground floor - 125m2 - Upper floor – 74m2 Covered veranda – 25m2 - Total – 224m2 Plot  - 663m2 This is a list of what Is included in the price Solar and electric water heating system. Swimming pool 4m x 8m. 1m paving aro…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Life in Cyprus: Pros, Cons and Non-Obvious Nuances
27.01.2026
Life in Cyprus: Pros, Cons and Non-Obvious Nuances
How to Get Permanent Residence in Cyprus by Buying Property
08.01.2026
How to Get Permanent Residence in Cyprus by Buying Property
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
22.09.2025
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Show all publications