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New build Houses and Villas in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
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Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Show all Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$661,192
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 123–254 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Infinity Villas — Luxurious 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia, Paphos Total villa area: 123 m² to 309 m² | Plots: 293 m² to 800 m² | Private pool | Covered garage | Prices from €560,000 + VAT Infinity is an exclusive complex of 20 luxury detached villas with modern architecture, locate…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Show all Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$5,61M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this res…
Association
BitProperty
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BitProperty
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