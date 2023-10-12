Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
249
Kiti
33
Dromolaxia
6
Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality
6
Maroni
5
Oroklini
5
46 properties total found
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 193 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€860,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 188 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€470,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 225 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
€460,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with veranda in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with veranda
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
€458,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 117 sq.m. covered i…
€560,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the second floor of…
€125,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. c…
€500,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€450,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 721 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,45M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 864 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,94M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€4,86M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€5,15M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,35M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€6,68M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 922 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€6,78M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€4,54M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€6,77M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€3,42M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€4,24M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.meters in Larnaka. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
€4,41M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€3,36M
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€170,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 127 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€595,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Menogeia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Menogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€315,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
10 VILLAS FOR INVESTMENT, ACCOMMODATING RESIDENCY REQUIREMENTS AS PER THE CYPRUS CITIZENSHIP…
€5,20M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Zygi, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Larnaka. consists of 3 bedroo…
€2,00M

