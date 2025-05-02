Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kalavasos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kalavasos, Cyprus

houses
10
11 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
The project's architects, inspired by the traditional Cypriot design that prevails in the su…
$473,326
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
The project's architects, inspired by the traditional Cypriot design that prevails in the su…
$491,504
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
The project's architects, inspired by the traditional Cypriot design that prevails in the su…
$508,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
The project's architects, inspired by the traditional Cypriot design that prevails in the su…
$494,007
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Set in Kalavasos, Larnaka, this property offers an authentic Cypriot living experience. With…
$504,588
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
The villa was built in 2006 and it is in very good condition. It is built on 3 floors on a 9…
$1,05M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with swimming pools close to the sea, in the picturesque town of Kalavassos, C…
$486,338
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
An incomplete house in Kalavasos.  The house has an internal area of 161 sq.m., 24 sq.m. of …
$245,710
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
This outstanding resort consists of 16 three bedroom individual luxury Villas up to 186 squa…
$456,015
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
A 3-bedroom detached villa with private pool and big garden in Kalavasos for sale. This outs…
$457,725
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
This outstanding resort consists of 16 three bedroom individual luxury Villas up to 186 squa…
$486,156
Leave a request

Properties features in Kalavasos, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go