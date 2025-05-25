Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Anglisides, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Anglisides, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Anglisides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment & 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool This exclusive offering inclu…
$179,278
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anglisides, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anglisides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Exclusive Residential Project of 3 Houses – Prime Location with Park Views This boutique dev…
$307,928
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anglisides, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anglisides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Next to a green area, ensuring privacy and tranquility Located in a well-developed area wit…
$279,935
3 bedroom house in Anglisides, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anglisides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment & 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool This exclusive offering inclu…
$261,073
2 bedroom apartment in Anglisides, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Anglisides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment & 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool This exclusive offering inclu…
$184,880
3 bedroom house in Anglisides, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anglisides, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built single storey house for sale in Anglistides A modern ground floor house of 96 sq…
$282,425
Properties features in Anglisides, Cyprus

