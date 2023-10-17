UAE
Larnaca
Cyprus
Residential
Larnaca
Houses
Houses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca
90
Kiti
26
Oroklini
5
Maroni
4
House
Clear all
154 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
5
220 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
3
209 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€725,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
3
184 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€630,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
3
154 m²
Discover an exciting new development in Larnaca, located in the picturesque neighbourhood of…
€455,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
189 m²
Welcome to stylish modern villas located in one of the most upscale areas of Larnaca, Kamare…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
146 m²
Nestled within the tranquil residential neighborhood of Larnaca, these two elegant villas of…
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
170 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€603,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
109 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€409,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
135 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€426,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
2
208 m²
Step into an exceptional new project, a collection of stylish luxury villas ideally located …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
2
190 m²
Discover an exclusive and extraordinary project nestled in the highly sought-after Livadia a…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
4
210 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex located in the peaceful and developing area of L…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
211 m²
Welcome to a charming collection of contemporary 3- and 4-bedroom villas, perfectly designed…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
1
167 m²
Welcome to a charming collection of contemporary 3- and 4-bedroom villas, perfectly designed…
€435,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Pervolia, Cyprus
4
3
299 m²
Step into a world of elegance and tranquility with this exquisite 4-bedroom villa, ideally s…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
4
An ultra-luxury beachfront villa is nestled on the pristine beaches of the charming town of …
€2,94M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
199 m²
An exquisite new project is nested in the prestigious Livadia neighborhood of Larnaca, among…
€513,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
3
329 m²
This cozy and comfortable 5-bedroom house is located in a very quiet area of Aradippou, clos…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Alethriko, Cyprus
8
10
996 m²
Welcome to your very own private oasis! This stunning 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom villa is the ep…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
5
3
315 m²
The elegant family villa with 5 bedrooms is located in Larnaca, in the charming residential …
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Pyla, Cyprus
4
4
218 m²
A fantastic coastal project is ideally located in Larnaca, in a quiet green area on Dekelia …
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
3
3
163 m²
New luxury development is located in Pyla, in a quiet area of Larnaca, next to the sandy Blu…
€740,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
3
3
163 m²
New luxury development is located in Pyla, in a quiet area of Larnaca, next to the sandy Blu…
€770,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
3
3
163 m²
New luxury development is located in Pyla, in a quiet area of Larnaca, next to the sandy Blu…
€540,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
3
3
153 m²
New luxury development is located in Pyla, in a quiet area of Larnaca, next to the sandy Blu…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
3
203 m²
The new upscale residential project is located in Larnaca, in the coastal region of Livadia,…
€448,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Meneou, Cyprus
5
4
320 m²
Brand new luxury seafront development is situated in Pervolia area of Larnaca, favoured for …
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
103 m²
A new high-end residential complex is located in Livadia, an infrastructural area of Larnaca…
€295,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Pyla, Cyprus
4
3
300 m²
Stylish, modern residences are located in the newly developed residential area of Pyla, whic…
€726,000
Recommend
Property types in Larnaca
villas
cottages
Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
