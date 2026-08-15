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Houses for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

;
Larnaca
70
Oroklini
104
Kiti
27
Aradippou
27
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484 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Detached House in a Seafront Complex with Private Beach Access – P…
$376,600
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Languages
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2 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2
High-End Residential Maisonettes located in Livadia, The most prestigious area in Larnaca. …
$438,105
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 2
A modern three-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the sought-after coastal a…
$438,441
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive gated development in the sought-after …
$450,087
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive gated development in the sought-after …
$482,401
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Beautiful 3 bedroom villa is located in the Pervolia area. Offers spacious living areas, a m…
$329,490
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive gated development in the sought-after …
$484,709
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive gated development in the sought-after …
$478,939
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in an exclusive gated development in the sought-after …
$525,102
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
A premium modern residence designed for families who value space, comfort, and high-end cont…
$492,873
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3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
A new three-bedroom villa with a swimming pool, a green roof garden, a covered and enclosed …
$739,635
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Tersefanou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Four-Bedroom House – Spacious Living with Panoramic Views This four-bedroom residence is the…
$450,109
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Charming Two-Bedroom House for Sale in Pervolia, Larnaca This lovely property is located in …
$307,164
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Elite Living in Oroklini, Larnaca Nestled just meters f…
$772,377
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Modern three- and four-bedroom villas just moments from the beach. With easy access to the b…
$781,245
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3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
A modern 3-bedroom house located in the charming and traditional village of Pervolia offers …
$443,808
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
A new project is located Pervolia with only a 10-minute drive to Larnaca city center and 3km…
$862,533
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3 bedroom townthouse in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Set in the rapidly developing neighbourhood of Livadia in Larnaca, this elegant three bedroo…
$343,287
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3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Our new project is located in Larnaca's best residential neighborhood with many parks and on…
$564,474
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Description of object: SANTA ELENA is a project situated in the cosmopolitan seaside resort …
$656,588
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Pyla, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pyla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Four bedroom wonderful sea front villa in Pyla, Larnaca.  Located  just few meters away fro…
$4,37M
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3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A new project located in Pervolia, 600 m from the beach and short drive from shops and resta…
$659,831
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5 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Modern new project located in Kiti area. The project consists of 8 houses. Key Features 3 m…
$669,744
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4 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
A charming detached 4-bedroom house located in the highly desirable Oroklini tourist area, j…
$422,293
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Energy Efficient 3 Bedroom House in Aradippou Larnaca3 Bedrooms & 2 BathroomsMaster Bedroom …
$395,888
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
5-Bedroom Villas with Private Pool – Oroklini, Larnaca These premium 5-bedroom villas offer…
$1,31M
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The project consists of 2 two-floor houses in Oroklini, Larnaca. The houses are characterise…
$555,999
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
$858,697
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5 bedroom house in Kato Lefkara, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kato Lefkara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 384 m²
Traditional Property for Sale in the Heart of Lefkara, Larnaca. Located in a prime central p…
$1,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$987,248
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Larnaca District

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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