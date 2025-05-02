Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A 3-bedroom link detached house in a quiet and beautiful area in Xylophagou village just a f…
$287,724
4 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
A luxury 4-bedroom detached villa in a quiet and beautiful area in Xylophagou village just a…
$1,36M
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
New project in Xylofagou, Larnaca.  The project consists of 6 bungalows. Key Features Photo…
$330,829
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
This charming 3-bedroom house in Xylophagou offers 203m2 of covered space on a 400m2 plot. T…
$304,010
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
New project in Xylofagou, Larnaca.  The project consists of 6 bungalows. Key Features Photo…
$267,814
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
A great 3-bedroom Villa in Xylofagou area. This house is situated in a quiet area and is clo…
$249,723
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Escape to a serene village setting and enjoy a modern 3 bedroom villa that exudes comfort an…
$292,067
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
A 3-bedroom cosy bungalow in a quiet and beautiful area in the outskirts of Xylophagou villa…
$390,870
4 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
A deluxe 4-bedroom detached villa in a quiet and beautiful area in Xylophagou village just a…
$358,298
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New project in Xylofagou, Larnaca.  The project consists of 6 bungalows. Key Features Photo…
$294,070
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A house in Xylofagou, Larnaca. The house covered area 260 sq.m. and a plot 264 sq. m.  It ha…
$238,865
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
A 3-bedroom detached villa in a beautiful residential area very close to the centre of Xylop…
$325,725
3 bedroom house in Xylofagou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
New project in Xylofagou, Larnaca.  The project consists of 6 bungalows. Key Features Photo…
$273,065
