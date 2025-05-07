Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Psevdas, Cyprus

apartments
7
7 properties total found
1 room apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, on the 2nd floor of a three-…
$105,104
1 room apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Ground floor luxury one bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia, Stelmek area - Nicosia prov…
$105,480
1 room apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
For sale under construction of a bedroom in Latsia - province of Nicosia, on the first floor…
$104,983
1 room apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia, Stelmek area - Nicosia province, with 51…
$104,983
1 room apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
$104,983
1 room apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in the city center - Larnaka province, on …
$105,104
1 room studio apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Resale studio for sale in Potamo Germasogia - Limassol province, with 25 sq.m. covered inter…
$103,922
