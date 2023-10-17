Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
302
Kiti
8
Dromolaxia
5
Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality
5
352 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartment with a roof-top garden near the New Marina of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer an apa…
€210,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Large gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beaches, Oroklini, …
€854,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence close to the airport and the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with …
€215,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartme…
€193,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
€452,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies. The pent…
€380,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence near the beach and the promenade, in the heart of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer…
€270,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer new apartments with parking spac…
€270,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence near the beach and the promenade, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments an…
€495,000
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence in a prestigious area, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a villa…
€540,750
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive gated residence with a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with parkin…
€367,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with panoramic views near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer v…
€388,500
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa at 200 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with a spaci…
€577,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking…
€535,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
€350,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence near beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer spacious apartments with …
€1,39M
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
New multi-use project nea the port, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a multi-use project, includes …
€338,667
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
€270,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in a prestigious area of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments and penthouses w…
€240,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We of…
€355,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus The architec…
€568,421
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
€250,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a roof-top terrace at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apa…
€850,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence at 700 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ne…
€321,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with shops and offices at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca,…
€370,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
€310,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence near the beach, Livadia, Cyprus We offer new apartments and penthouses w…
€230,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer…
€588,500
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with parquet in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking space…
€270,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a gym near the marina, Livadia, Cyprus We offer new apartments and penth…
€314,150

