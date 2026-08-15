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Apartments for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

;
Larnaca
1524
Aradippou
663
Oroklini
201
Kiti
138
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3 535 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$208,525
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
A 1-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It of…
$271,206
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/4
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Larnaca The two-bedroom apartment is designed …
$450,303
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$203,676
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment is designed for those w…
$269,143
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3
$328,579
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$295,815
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$482,517
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3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
A 3-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It of…
$552,799
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
A modern 2-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a contemporary residential development i…
$381,026
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
A modern 1-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$317,522
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$193,977
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/4
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Larnaca The two-bedroom apartment is designed …
$456,076
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
A 1-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It of…
$271,206
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$184,278
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Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Fully renovated 3-bedroom detached house in a seafront complex — Pervolia, Larnaca. Located …
$379,871
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$198,826
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$189,127
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment is designed for those w…
$421,900
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
A modern 1-bedroom penthouse on the top floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$305,975
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
A modern 1-bedroom penthouse on the top floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$322,140
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Larnaca The two-bedroom apartment is designed …
$438,757
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/4
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Larnaca The two-bedroom apartment is designed …
$432,984
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
A modern 2-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a contemporary residential development i…
$392,572
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
A modern 1-bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$259,790
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3
A 1-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It of…
$282,747
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$461,907
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
A modern 1-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a contemporary residential development in t…
$297,893
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3
$328,579
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Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Floor 2/6
Contemporary Comfort – 2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment combines space, light, …
$457,058
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Property types in Larnaca District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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