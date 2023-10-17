UAE
352 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
120 m²
4
New apartment with a roof-top garden near the New Marina of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer an apa…
€210,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
204 m²
2
Large gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beaches, Oroklini, …
€854,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
82 m²
2
New residence close to the airport and the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with …
€215,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
86 m²
3
New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartme…
€193,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
85 m²
8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
€452,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
81 m²
4
New residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies. The pent…
€380,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
103 m²
5
Modern residence near the beach and the promenade, in the heart of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
123 m²
5
Modern residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer new apartments with parking spac…
€270,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
132 m²
5
Low-rise residence near the beach and the promenade, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments an…
€495,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
6
216 m²
3
Luxury residence in a prestigious area, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a villa…
€540,750
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
169 m²
2
Exclusive gated residence with a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with parkin…
€367,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
164 m²
2
Modern complex of villas with panoramic views near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer v…
€388,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
210 m²
2
Complex of villa at 200 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with a spaci…
€577,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
103 m²
6
New residence at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking…
€535,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
68 m²
6
New residence with a view of the sea at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
€350,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
123 m²
8
Residence near beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer spacious apartments with …
€1,39M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
31 m²
8
New multi-use project nea the port, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a multi-use project, includes …
€338,667
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
53 m²
7
New residence with a swimming pool at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
74 m²
4
New residence in a prestigious area of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments and penthouses w…
€240,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
101 m²
4
New residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We of…
€355,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
80 m²
2
New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus The architec…
€568,421
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
52 m²
6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
119 m²
6
Residence with a roof-top terrace at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apa…
€850,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
81 m²
5
Modern residence at 700 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ne…
€321,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
79 m²
4
New residence with shops and offices at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca,…
€370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
81 m²
3
Residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
€310,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
85 m²
3
Low-rise residence near the beach, Livadia, Cyprus We offer new apartments and penthouses w…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
90 m²
6
New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer…
€588,500
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
79 m²
3
New luxury residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking space…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
100 m²
3
New residence with a gym near the marina, Livadia, Cyprus We offer new apartments and penth…
€314,150
Recommend
