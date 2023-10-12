Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
249
Kiti
33
Dromolaxia
6
Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality
6
Maroni
5
Oroklini
5
11 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€176,196
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€121,574
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€82,952
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€177,267
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€114,527
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€411,352
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 221 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€680,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 193 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€860,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Tersefanou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€145,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyla, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
€250,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€280,000

