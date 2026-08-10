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Residential properties for sale in Alethriko, Cyprus

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houses
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4 properties total found
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Alethriko, Cyprus
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Alethriko, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 996 m²
Welcome to your own private oasis! This stunning villa with 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms is t…
$2,23M
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5 bedroom house in Alethriko, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Alethriko, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 700 m²
Fine architecture and cutting-edge technology is able to merge simplicity with luxury. This …
$8,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alethriko, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alethriko, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This spacious house with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in Alitrico offers a modern li…
$605,009
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Alethriko, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Alethriko, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
The house is located in a peacefull and nature beauty area of Alethriko Village in Larnaca D…
$578,428
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