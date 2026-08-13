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Residential properties for sale in Dromolaxia, Cyprus

;
apartments
7
houses
19
26 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$563,855
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$212,716
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This contemporary 2-bedroom maisonette offers a refined blend of modern comfort and traditio…
$290,367
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Complex  is the location for 21, three/four bedroom homes that come with options for custom …
$548,365
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Five-Bedroom Villa – Grand Mediterranean Living The five-bedroom villa is the crown jewel of…
$601,552
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Modern house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within a purely low-rise residential neighbour…
$679,187
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$706,242
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Modern new project located in  Dromolaxia /Kiti area. The project consists of 8 houses. Key …
$725,258
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6 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 649 m²
A house in Larnaca. Plot is 5376 sq. m. Covered areas of the house are 649 sq. m. Paved yard…
$2,12M
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3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom maisonette delivers a balanced lifestyle combining contemporary desi…
$348,441
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa – Modern Elegance with Coastal Views This four-bedroom villa is designed …
$541,270
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
4-Bedroom House The four-bedroom house is thoughtfully crafted to offer a refined balance of…
$684,105
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
A House for sale with three bedrooms, in a quiet suburb of Larnaca. The house is built of hi…
$441,358
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Beautiful two-story property for sale, featuring a spacious veranda and a stunning garden. T…
$464,587
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$212,716
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$212,716
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$401,796
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
This modern style complex is situated 3km from Larnaca and offers easy access to the highway…
$606,087
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled in the prestigious New Drosia neighborhood-rated. This collection of ten luxury, sma…
$224,533
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Located in Dromolaxia, a quiet residential suburb of Larnaca, just 15 minutes from the city …
$625,710
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3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Located in Dromolaxia, a quiet residential suburb of Larnaca, just 15 minutes from the city …
$725,689
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5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$717,633
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$649,287
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$626,505
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa – Modern Elegance with Coastal Views This four-bedroom villa is designed …
$544,262
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a four-bedroom house on a large area with a garden of 345 m2. The project is at the…
$481,235
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