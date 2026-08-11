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Residential properties for sale in Vavla, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Vavla, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Vavla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The house consists of an open plan living, kitchen and dining area, bedroom and loo/shower r…
$479,139
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Vavla, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Vavla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in City Center - Limassol province, with…
$425,420
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