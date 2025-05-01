Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 690 m²
Comfortable 4-storey country house with its own elevator, located in an ecologically clean a…
$1,10M
Leave a request
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Sold in the agro-town Zhdanovichi, Zhdanovichsky S/S, Minsk region, Minsk district, two-stor…
$157,000
Leave a request
House in Krupica, Belarus
House
Krupica, Belarus
Area 270 m²
The place is perfect for those who want a private house near Minsk, as well as an organized …
$199,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Bird" 10 km from MKAD Brest direction. Asphalted road to the house, in…
$46,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
The house is 11 km from mkad, the plot is even 23 acres. Sewerage local, plumbing / sewerage…
$66,700
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 544 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious house built in 2022 in a prestigious cottage village o…
$310,000
Leave a request
House in Semkava, Belarus
House
Semkava, Belarus
Area 554 m²
We present to your attention a residential building in ag. Semkovo! Molodechno direction, 10…
$499,000
Leave a request
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 321 m²
House for sale in the center of Borovlyan!The laying of the house is made in 2 bricks (red b…
$240,000
Leave a request
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 325 m²
A house with a plot in the prestigious garden partnership "Lake Coast" next to the forest an…
$159,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 612 m²
A large beautiful house in a classic style surrounded by forest in Ratomka. Very beautiful p…
$640,000
Leave a request
House in Staroe Salo, Belarus
House
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Panski Maentak, ancestral nest, Belarusian village of the 19th century, agro-tourist authent…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 529 m²
Elite cottage for sale on a spacious plot in a quiet picturesque place with access to the fo…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
A new house with sauna and font is for sale. Slutsk direction 10 km from MKAD.A plot of 15.3…
$120,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Unique in its beauty, a plot with 30 pine trees, and an elite cottage with a car complete! L…
$499,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 467 m²
This is an offer for those who want to enjoy all the beauty of country life and take full ad…
$659,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 307 m²
$430,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 253 m²
The house is located in the most premium location of Ratomka, which offers a unique opportun…
$366,000
Leave a request
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House in the Minsk district, Yuzufovsky S/S, Maslovici, 18 km. from the Moscow Ring Road in …
$99,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale in the village of Niva-2002, just 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, 4 km from Zaslavl, 6…
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 108 m²
We offer you a spacious house in a picturesque place near Minsk! Garden partnership "Uzborye…
$145,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
Leave a request
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
26 km from MKAD. in the Myadel direction. Good house from a log house of 10x7.8 m, a new roo…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 253 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Tarasovo! The cottage is located in a quiet…
$459,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale exclusive cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture with i…
$305,000
Leave a request

