  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Machulishchy
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Machulishchy, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottage in Machulishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Machulishchy, Belarus
Area 165 m²
$300,000
House in Machulishchy, Belarus
House
Machulishchy, Belarus
Area 167 m²
House in a.g. Maculis- Only 10 km from Minsk Buses, minibuses regularly - Central gas, water…
$66,000
House in Machulishchy, Belarus
House
Machulishchy, Belarus
Area 169 m²
A bright house in a modern style in the city of P. Machuli - 12 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$179,000
