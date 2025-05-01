Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

215 properties total found
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 690 m²
Comfortable 4-storey country house with its own elevator, located in an ecologically clean a…
$1,10M
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 224 m²
Two comfortable houses are sold on a plot of 19 acres with a unique landscape design, a hamm…
$529,900
Leave a request
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
**For sale cottage in the village of Veras-1, 20 km from Minsk Moscow Ring Road! ** We offer…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Sold in the agro-town Zhdanovichi, Zhdanovichsky S/S, Minsk region, Minsk district, two-stor…
$157,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
We will sell a stylish exclusive house in Kolodishchi. Beautiful wooden house with the atmos…
$289,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 187 m²
VIP-cottage with a competent layout and a ready-made log bath, in Khodakovo, 15 acres, near …
$190,000
Leave a request
House in Krupica, Belarus
House
Krupica, Belarus
Area 270 m²
The place is perfect for those who want a private house near Minsk, as well as an organized …
$199,000
Leave a request
House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 376 m²
This house is not just housing, but a ready-made concept of life for those who value comfort…
$380,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Premium class cottage is sold 100% ready with furniture to the prestigious cottage village "…
$300,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
House for sale in Bright Way Minsk district. 22 km from MKAD Molodechny direction, 300 meter…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 766 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in Raubichi.25 acres of land. The form of ownership is private.Tota…
$266,900
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
Spacious brick house in walking distance from Minsk. The house is brick, two-level, located …
$129,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a new modern cottage in the prestigious cottage village "Ratomka-Minskoe Sea", Molo…
$255,000
Leave a request
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale a cozy garden house in CT "Freshberry"Are you looking for the perfect place to rela…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Nice, cozy cottage 10 minutes from Minsk!All communications are central, gas, year-round wat…
$25,100
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Noble house in classical style in p. Kolodishchi. Minsk region, Minsk district, 6 km from Mo…
$250,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Modern house with bath complex in the resort area of Minsk - to the beach 3 minutes, to the …
$365,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
The house is located right on the edge of the forest. The house is made of red brick with re…
$155,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Leave a request
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 259 m²
New warm house with ready ground floor and modern communications ❤️ House with great potenti…
$119,900
Leave a request
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
We offer to your attention a flat and well-kept plot of 6.06 acres just 8.5 km from the Mosc…
$13,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 257 m²
For sale two fully finished houses with a plot in Kolodishchi P.!The plot area is 15 acres. …
$450,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 136 m²
For sale 2-storey comfortable cottage of laminated laminated timber in Novinka p. (district …
$345,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale exclusive premium cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture surrounded by woo…
$750,000
Leave a request
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Urgent!!In one of the most picturesque corners, 7 km from Minsk, a cozy cottage with a well-…
$21,500
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
The house is 11 km from mkad, the plot is even 23 acres. Sewerage local, plumbing / sewerage…
$66,700
Leave a request

