Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sarsunski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale is a beautiful with a convenient layout house made of timber in the agro-town of Ch…
$64,900
Leave a request
House in Novy Dvor, Belarus
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 72 m²
I will sell a house with amenities in the modern village of New Dvor Shershunsky s / s, 26 k…
$41,000
Leave a request
House in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Link to the TikTok review For sale a modern residential house in the village of Revkutyevich…
$98,000
Leave a request
House in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Residential house for sale in the village of Shchedrovshchyna of Minsk district, 33 km from …
$15,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
House for sale in the village of Kurnevichi of the Minsk region. 35 km from Moscow.The total…
$27,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Link to the TikTok review For sale a modern residential house in the village of Revkutyevich…
$98,000
Leave a request
House in Sharshuny, Belarus
House
Sharshuny, Belarus
Area 202 m²
Block, two-level house built in 2024 with a plot of 14 acres, is located in Yeah. Hornets. …
$65,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go