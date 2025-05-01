Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Premium Townhouse adjacent to the forest is for sale in the prestigious closed Residential C…
$420,000
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
For sale apartment for decoration in a blocked residential building in Ag. Bright Street.A p…
$130,000
Townhouse in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale is an exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pond and …
$265,000
Townhouse in Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Townhouse
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cozy two-storey townhouse in European style, 3 km from Minsk!Convenient location of the vill…
$180,000
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Description Introduced! All documents are ready (separate passport and registration certifi…
$139,000
