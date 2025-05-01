Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
120
Zdanovicki selski Savet
108
Paparnanski selski Savet
85
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
58
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
$16,600
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 224 m²
Two comfortable houses are sold on a plot of 19 acres with a unique landscape design, a hamm…
$529,900
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
In a 10-minute drive from Minsk, next to Kolodishchi, in a good place with an established tr…
$32,000
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Modern house of good quality of ceramsy concrete blocks in the village of Maslovici- Magnifi…
$195,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale a luxury cottage with a plot in a.g. Ratomka, Vileyskaya str. (6 km from MKAD).High…
$360,000
Cottage in Uzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufova, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Urgent!!Modern 2-level cottage, 100% ready, close to Minsk in AGR. Yuzufovo!!The house is fu…
$125,000
House in Krupica, Belarus
House
Krupica, Belarus
Area 270 m²
The place is perfect for those who want a private house near Minsk, as well as an organized …
$199,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Country house 43 m2, ready for summer holidays, near the village of Bovbly, in a popular dir…
$23,900
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 251 m²
A house for sale in Tarasovo.2 km from MKAD, Grodno direction.One of the most popular areas …
$680,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
House for sale in Bright Way Minsk district. 22 km from MKAD Molodechny direction, 300 meter…
$65,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a garden house with a plot in the garden partnership SOYUZ, 19 km from MKAD and 2 k…
$15,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Milovida 89) 20 km from Moscow- 150 meters from the house la…
$20,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 185 m²
$165,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
We present to your attention an excellent option for a country holiday - a house with a spac…
$20,400
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale a cozy garden house in CT "Freshberry"Are you looking for the perfect place to rela…
$20,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Nice, cozy cottage 10 minutes from Minsk!All communications are central, gas, year-round wat…
$25,100
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale a house for year-round living in ST Polygraphist, Minsk district, Molodechnen distr…
$52,500
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale a cozy residential house in ag. Ratomka, just 6 km from Minsk!A plot of 15.90 acres…
$185,000
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A house for sale in the village of Annopol. Excellent transport links with Minsk. From the …
$39,000
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Bird" 10 km from MKAD Brest direction. Asphalted road to the house, in…
$46,000
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
House in Apcak, Belarus
House
Apcak, Belarus
Area 88 m²
$44,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Urgent!!In one of the most picturesque corners, 7 km from Minsk, a cozy cottage with a well-…
$21,500
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
The house is 11 km from mkad, the plot is even 23 acres. Sewerage local, plumbing / sewerage…
$66,700
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Cozy cottage 7 km from Zaslavl ❤️If not just a house is important for you, but a special pla…
$29,900
House in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 84 m²
House for sale in Ostroshitsky town in the most prestigious agro-town among the picturesque …
$75,000
