Houses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
120
Zdanovicki selski Savet
108
Paparnanski selski Savet
85
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
58
723 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krupica, Belarus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krupica, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located on a hill, which is marked on maps as a biosphere reserve. Here the hea…
$325,083
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Cottage plot with a house 12 km from Minsk ❤️ For sale is an excellent, planned, flat plot w…
$49,900
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 690 m²
Comfortable 4-storey country house with its own elevator, located in an ecologically clean a…
$1,10M
House in Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
House
Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Two houses for the price of one in a pine forest 24 km from Moscow ❤️The ideal option for th…
$47,000
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale ready-to-live 2-room apartment in a blocked house: Mikhanovichsky S / S, pos. Dacha…
$52,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
$16,600
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
For sale a country house in Zelenoy, in the ST "Rest" Zhdanovichsky SS. The plot is flat, we…
$49,900
House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 275 m²
House for sale (suitable for year-round living) in Gorodishche, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road …
$221,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Country comfort just 25 km from MKAD ❤️ Cozy cottage with a well-groomed plot and bath in th…
$27,900
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
$11,500
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 224 m²
Two comfortable houses are sold on a plot of 19 acres with a unique landscape design, a hamm…
$529,900
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
Exclusive cottage for sale in an ecologically clean area near the forests withmagnificent vi…
$283,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
In a 10-minute drive from Minsk, next to Kolodishchi, in a good place with an established tr…
$32,000
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Modern house of good quality of ceramsy concrete blocks in the village of Maslovici- Magnifi…
$195,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
**For sale cottage in the village of Veras-1, 20 km from Minsk Moscow Ring Road! ** We offer…
$45,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale a luxury cottage with a plot in a.g. Ratomka, Vileyskaya str. (6 km from MKAD).High…
$360,000
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Sold in the agro-town Zhdanovichi, Zhdanovichsky S/S, Minsk region, Minsk district, two-stor…
$157,000
Cottage in Uzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufova, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Urgent!!Modern 2-level cottage, 100% ready, close to Minsk in AGR. Yuzufovo!!The house is fu…
$125,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
We will sell a stylish exclusive house in Kolodishchi. Beautiful wooden house with the atmos…
$289,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious comfortable cottage with modern repairs in ag. Bellies…
$220,000
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 187 m²
VIP-cottage with a competent layout and a ready-made log bath, in Khodakovo, 15 acres, near …
$190,000
House in Krupica, Belarus
House
Krupica, Belarus
Area 270 m²
The place is perfect for those who want a private house near Minsk, as well as an organized …
$199,000
House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 376 m²
This house is not just housing, but a ready-made concept of life for those who value comfort…
$380,000
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Two houses 8 km from Moscow ❤️ For sale two houses with panoramic views 8 km from Moscow. Ad…
$129,900
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Elite cottage in a prestigious area on a plot with landscape design, terrace, among pictures…
$1,20M
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer you a charming cottage with a plot of land with an area of 5.56 acres, located just…
$19,900
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Premium class cottage is sold 100% ready with furniture to the prestigious cottage village "…
$300,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Country house 43 m2, ready for summer holidays, near the village of Bovbly, in a popular dir…
$23,900
