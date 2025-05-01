Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
54
Zdanovicki selski Savet
28
Paparnanski selski Savet
18
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
21
199 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Close
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
Exclusive cottage for sale in an ecologically clean area near the forests withmagnificent vi…
$283,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Modern house of good quality of ceramsy concrete blocks in the village of Maslovici- Magnifi…
$195,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale a luxury cottage with a plot in a.g. Ratomka, Vileyskaya str. (6 km from MKAD).High…
$360,000
Cottage in Uzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufova, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Urgent!!Modern 2-level cottage, 100% ready, close to Minsk in AGR. Yuzufovo!!The house is fu…
$125,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious comfortable cottage with modern repairs in ag. Bellies…
$220,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Elite cottage in a prestigious area on a plot with landscape design, terrace, among pictures…
$1,20M
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Premium class cottage is sold 100% ready with furniture to the prestigious cottage village "…
$300,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 185 m²
$165,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a new modern cottage in the prestigious cottage village "Ratomka-Minskoe Sea", Molo…
$255,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
An unfinished preserved building is sold in a picturesque place, D. Kasyn. The total area of…
$100,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 211 m²
The cottage is for sale. Kolodishchi, on Shpitalnika Street, 1. The cost of the object inclu…
$340,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale a house with a plot of 15 acres in Kolodishchi with a house. Moscow direction 8 km …
Price on request
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Cottage in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 136 m²
For sale 2-storey comfortable cottage of laminated laminated timber in Novinka p. (district …
$345,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale exclusive premium cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture surrounded by woo…
$750,000
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cottage in the village of Zvenyachi (20 km from Moscow, Grodno direction). The house is buil…
$109,000
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
The modern cottage is cozy and functional.Thought out to the smallest detail to create maxim…
$220,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 164 m²
In the prestigious village of Valerjanovo, we sell you a good cottage for a comfortable stay…
$295,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 330 m²
The plot with a slight slope is fenced with a net. Access roads are asphalted. The distance …
$200,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 544 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious house built in 2022 in a prestigious cottage village o…
$310,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
For sale a new beautiful energy-efficient modern cottage near the "Glebkovo Biosphere Reserv…
$185,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
The cottage is for sale. Kolodishchi, 6 Shpitalnika Street. The cost of the object includes …
$340,000
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
A great way to achieve your dreams! Spacious house with great potential is for sale. This va…
$115,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 295 m²
Cottage for sale in the village of Raubici! Excellent access roads (asphalt), near the lake,…
$370,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 256 m²
It is possible to exchange for an apartment with your surcharge! Keys on the day of the deal…
$219,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 401 m²
House for sale in Raubichy for those who appreciate the space - 400 m2 on 20 acres. Floors a…
$550,000
Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
