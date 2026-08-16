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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Ankara
5
Nevşehir
157
Avanos
121
Eskişehir
110
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
$249,803
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Property types in Central Anatolia Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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