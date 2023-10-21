Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Cankaya, Turkey

1 BHK
13
2 BHK
25
3 BHK
17
4 BHK
17
63 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Oran Modern apartments for sale are locate…
€300,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 38
Valley View Properties from the Themed Luxury Real Estate Project in Ankara The city view pr…
€214,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Private Garden Usage in New Building with Atakule View in Ankara Cankaya The flat…
€104,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Private Garden Usage in New Building with Atakule View in Ankara Cankaya The flat…
€77,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€126,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€88,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€62,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€117,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 6
Independent Garden Apartments in Brand New Building in Ankara Çankaya Ankara is the capital …
€159,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 6
Independent Garden Apartments in Brand New Building in Ankara Çankaya Ankara is the capital …
€132,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€442,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€382,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€252,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€245,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities in Ankara, Oran Apartments are located…
€509,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities in Ankara, Oran Apartments are located…
€273,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 38
Valley View Properties from the Themed Luxury Real Estate Project in Ankara The city view pr…
€420,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Oran Modern apartments for sale are locate…
€516,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Oran Modern apartments for sale are locate…
€376,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 26
Urban Life Apartments at the Intersection of Important Routes in Ankara Luxury apartments ar…
€440,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 28
Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Cankaya Gaziosmanpasa Apartments a…
€398,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxurious City View Flats within a Boutique Complex in Ankara Mamak Luxurious flats for sale…
€176,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€640,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€443,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€416,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€269,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Flats in a Beach Concept Residential Complex in Oran, Çankaya Luxurious flats are loc…
€252,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Flats in a Beach Concept Residential Complex in Oran, Çankaya Luxurious flats are loc…
€245,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Luxe Apartments with Stylish Design in Beautiful Location in Ankara Cankaya Apartments for s…
€295,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Luxe Apartments with Stylish Design in Beautiful Location in Ankara Cankaya Apartments for s…
€296,000
