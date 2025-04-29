Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Central Anatolia Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Nevşehir
385
Avanos
341
Ankara
247
Kalecik
117
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 21
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center near a metro station, Ankara, Turkey Th…
$379,101
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
$249,803
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Central Anatolia Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go