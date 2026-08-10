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Apartments for sale in Pursaklar, Turkey

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9 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 7/15
City-View Ready-to-Move Properties in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar The properties with mode…
$143,819
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1 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$80,903
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3 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with Modern Standards in Ankara Keçiören Keçiören is one of the most …
$88,415
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 7/15
Spacious and Cozy Apartments with City Views in Pursaklar Ankara Pursaklar is one of the fav…
$142,157
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pursaklar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 15/15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$115,575
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1 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$79,169
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2 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$104,628
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2 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with Modern Standards in Ankara Keçiören Keçiören is one of the most …
$81,506
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2 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$105,173
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