Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Etimesgut
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Etimesgut, Turkey

3 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Sincan, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
€240,130
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 9
Real Estate in a Prestigious Location in Ankara Etimesgut The new-build real estate with mod…
€171,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Real Estate with Quality Materials in a Prestigious Location in Ankara New real esta…
€141,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Apartments with 3 Bathrooms in Ankara Etimesgut Brand new luxury apartments with mode…
€237,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sehit Osman Avci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sehit Osman Avci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 15
Real Estate in a Prestigious Project with Lake Views in Eryaman Ankara Real estate for sale …
€308,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sehit Osman Avci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sehit Osman Avci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 15
Real Estate in a Prestigious Project with Lake Views in Eryaman Ankara Real estate for sale …
€244,000

Properties features in Etimesgut, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir