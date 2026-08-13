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Apartments for sale in Etimesgut, Turkey

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2 BHK
6
4 BHK
4
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11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$304,674
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1 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 18
Apartments in a Project with Open-Air Mall Concept in Eryaman The capital, Ankara is the maj…
$125,854
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 427 m²
Floor 21
New Apartments in a Mega Project in Ankara Etimesgut The brand-new apartments are in a mega…
$1,47M
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4 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 21
Apartments in a Mega-Compound Project in Ankara Etimesgut The newly built apartments are sit…
$597,808
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2 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Central Apartments for Sale at Mesa-Koru Junction in Ankara Ankara is the capital and second…
$199,654
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2 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
New Apartments in a Mega Project in Ankara Etimesgut The brand-new apartments are in a mega…
$333,526
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2 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 23
Apartments within Prestigious Complex Near the Metro and Shopping Mall Eryaman is a neighbou…
$210,347
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4 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
New Apartments in a Mega Project in Ankara Etimesgut The brand-new apartments are in a mega…
$543,828
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2 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 18
Apartments in a Project with Open-Air Mall Concept in Eryaman The capital, Ankara is the maj…
$199,654
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4 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury Apartments for Sale in a Boutique Building in Bağlıca, Etimesgut, Ankara Brand-new lu…
$293,274
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2 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 21
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center near a metro station, Ankara, Turkey Th…
$379,101
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