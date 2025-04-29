Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Nevşehir
385
Avanos
341
Ankara
247
Kalecik
117
Show more
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 10/30
AN APARTMENT WITH A SPECTACULAR VALLEY VIEW IS FOR SALE SINPAŞ MARINA SUITABLE FOR TURKISH…
$177,727
$177,727
Condo 5 bedrooms in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$201,464
$201,464
Room 4 bedrooms in Ovakent, Turkey
Room 4 bedrooms
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA …
$826,000
$826,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$420,225
$420,225
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is being built on a 3.514m2 plot in Belek/Kadriye region, consisting of 3 blocks…
$159,196
$159,196
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$378,203
$378,203
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
The project is being built on a 3.514m2 plot in Belek/Kadriye region, consisting of 3 blocks…
$193,251
$193,251
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$134,309
$134,309
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$341,433
$341,433
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 43 m²
Bektash – One of the most picturesque areas, located north of the center of Alania right on …
$216,961
$216,961

