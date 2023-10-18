UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Altindag
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Altindag, Turkey
3 BHK
5
4 BHK
10
Apartment
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
190 m²
18
Spacious apartments in Ankara Kecioren, Ovacik Neighborhood Suited for Family Lifestyle The …
€294,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
32
High-Quality Flats in 32 Storey Tower in Keçiören Ovacık The flats in Ankara are located in …
€334,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
155 m²
7
Luxury Apartments for Sale with Investment Opportunity in the Baglum District in Ankara, Kec…
€115,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
141 m²
4
Contemporary Designed Brand New Real Estate within a Complex in Ankara Kecioren Luxurious re…
€154,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
150 m²
5
Advantageously Located Brand New Apartments Offering Investment Chances in Kecioren Modern a…
€109,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
4
2
115 m²
5
Advantageously Located Modern Designed Brand New Investment Flats in Kecioren Ankara Contemp…
€109,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
4
1
135 m²
6
Nature View Flats with Indoor Parking Areas on a Busy Street in Kecioren, Ankara Newly built…
€99,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
4
2
175 m²
14
Newly Built Spacious Flats in a Luxurious Complex in Kecioren, Ankara Luxury flats are locat…
€157,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
170 m²
5
New Real Estate in an Advantageous Location Offering Investment Opportunity in Keçiören Bran…
€115,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
170 m²
5
New Real Estate at Affordable Prices in Kecioren Ankara Real estate is located in the Keçiör…
€113,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
170 m²
4
New Build Properties in Boutique Complex with Stylish Design in Ankara Kecioren The new buil…
€125,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
4
1
150 m²
5
City View Brand New Modern Apartments in a Boutique Complex in Keçiören Ankara Modern apartm…
€106,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
13
Luxury Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Metro in Ankara Keçiören Modern-designed ap…
€177,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
3
1
65 m²
13
Luxury Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Metro in Ankara Keçiören Modern-designed ap…
€118,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
170 m²
Luxury Apartments with Spacious Living Spaces in Ankara Keçiören Modern-designed apartments …
€198,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
3
1
110 m²
Luxury Apartments with Spacious Living Spaces in Ankara Keçiören Modern-designed apartments …
€124,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
210 m²
15
Spacious and Well-Lit Apartments in a Secure Complex in Kecioren, Ankara The luxury apartmen…
€171,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL