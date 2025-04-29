Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Nevşehir
385
Avanos
341
Ankara
247
Kalecik
117
Show more
14 properties total found
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 63 m²
The new project from the famous developer is in the Karghydzhak region, Alanya. these are …
$191,133
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 65 m²
The new modern project is on the first coastline in the Pacific Kaestel. The project was bui…
$281,017
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 62 m²
In the quiet and calm area of ​​Demirtash, the construction of a residential complex with a …
$108,481
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 50 m²
residential complex   Located in the environmentally friendly area of ​​Alanya Karghydzhak, …
$147,740
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 45 m²
Kestel is one of the picturesque regions of Alania. Low buildings up to 5 floors adds comfor…
$165,304
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
This exceptional 3+2 penthouse offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and breathtaking…
$357,520
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 50 m²
Our project is located in the Payallar region. LCD, located on a huge area of ​​6800 m ², …
$135,084
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Chic apartments for sale in Kestel, Alania. Apartments, penthouses, duplexes with a garde…
$506,243
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 51 m²
APAPARES WITH A MODERN design and a unique location in Karghydzhak, Alania   The project c…
$123,978
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Villas for sale in Alania. 18 Vill premium with a modern design, private pool and parking.…
$723,205
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 47 m²
Elite apartments in the Hasbah & CCEDIL area with a panoramic view of the city of Alanya. …
$185,967
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
$249,803
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 43 m²
Bektash – One of the most picturesque areas, located north of the center of Alania right on …
$216,961
Leave a request
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 104 m²
Our residential complex of premium class, a prestigious exclusive development project, is lo…
$506,243
Leave a request

