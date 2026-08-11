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Apartments for sale in Kecioren, Turkey

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kecioren, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kecioren, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
New Flats in a Prestigious Location in Ankara Keçiören Keçiören is one of the most preferred…
$127,172
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4 bedroom apartment in Kecioren, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kecioren, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 11/14
Spacious Apartments Close to Forum Shopping Center in Ankara Lux apartments located in Ankar…
$251,971
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3 bedroom apartment in Kecioren, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kecioren, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/6
Newly-Built Apartments in a Boutique Project in Keçiören Ankara The newly-built apartments w…
$147,667
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