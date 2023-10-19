Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kecioeren, Turkey

4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 18
Spacious apartments in Ankara Kecioren, Ovacik Neighborhood Suited for Family Lifestyle The …
€294,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 32
High-Quality Flats in 32 Storey Tower in Keçiören Ovacık The flats in Ankara are located in …
€334,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury Apartments for Sale with Investment Opportunity in the Baglum District in Ankara, Kec…
€115,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 4
Contemporary Designed Brand New Real Estate within a Complex in Ankara Kecioren Luxurious re…
€154,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Advantageously Located Brand New Apartments Offering Investment Chances in Kecioren Modern a…
€109,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 5
Advantageously Located Modern Designed Brand New Investment Flats in Kecioren Ankara Contemp…
€109,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 6
Nature View Flats with Indoor Parking Areas on a Busy Street in Kecioren, Ankara Newly built…
€99,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 14
Newly Built Spacious Flats in a Luxurious Complex in Kecioren, Ankara Luxury flats are locat…
€157,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 5
New Real Estate in an Advantageous Location Offering Investment Opportunity in Keçiören Bran…
€115,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 5
New Real Estate at Affordable Prices in Kecioren Ankara Real estate is located in the Keçiör…
€113,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Properties in Boutique Complex with Stylish Design in Ankara Kecioren The new buil…
€125,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
City View Brand New Modern Apartments in a Boutique Complex in Keçiören Ankara Modern apartm…
€106,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 13
Luxury Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Metro in Ankara Keçiören Modern-designed ap…
€177,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 13
Luxury Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Metro in Ankara Keçiören Modern-designed ap…
€118,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Luxury Apartments with Spacious Living Spaces in Ankara Keçiören Modern-designed apartments …
€198,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Luxury Apartments with Spacious Living Spaces in Ankara Keçiören Modern-designed apartments …
€124,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 15
Spacious and Well-Lit Apartments in a Secure Complex in Kecioren, Ankara The luxury apartmen…
€171,000
