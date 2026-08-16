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Pool Apartments for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Ankara
5
Nevşehir
157
Avanos
121
Eskişehir
110
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24 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Halkapınar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Halkapınar, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with these sea-view apartments located in a prestigiou…
$284,273
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/12
We present you a new project under construction in the Mahmutlar area! The modern resident…
$271,814
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
$64,741
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
$296,576
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/10
$242,162
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
The complex is located in the suburbs of Mahmutlar, in a panoramic location on a hill, with …
$101,807
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/12
We present a new unique project by a reliable developer in the center of the Mahmutlar distr…
$295,536
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
$192,741
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$155,916
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$83,452
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
We present a new project of the LCD in the popular holiday area Alanya - Mahmutlare. Mahmutl…
$128,494
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you apartments in a living complex with well-developed amenities in Mahmutlar distr…
$103,784
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/12
$163,088
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/12
¡To your attention a great new project on the first coast in the most popular area of Mahmut…
$248,092
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/12
$117,621
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/9
$118,610
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
Button748
$98,347
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/12
$139,366
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/11
We want to present for you a new project located in the heart of Alanya Mahmutlar, with a ri…
$235,243
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
$207,567
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
$116,139
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/9
$60,293
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$66,409
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 11
$117,621
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Property types in Central Anatolia Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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