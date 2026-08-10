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Apartments for sale in Sincan, Turkey

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7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand-New Apartments in a Boutique Complex in Sincan, Ankara The capital of Turkey, Ankara s…
$115,575
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2 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 12
Apartments in a Complex with Indoor Pool in Ankara Sincan These stylish apartments are locat…
$120,808
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1 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 12
Apartments in a Complex with Indoor Pool in Ankara Sincan These stylish apartments are locat…
$89,168
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3 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale on Istanbul Road in Sincan, Ankara Ankara, the capital of Turkey, is one…
$115,575
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3 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments for Sale on Istanbul Road in Sincan, Ankara Ankara, the capital of Turkey, is one…
$137,284
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4 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 8
New Apartments in a Prestigious Project in Yenikent, Sincan The capital city of Turkey, Anka…
$157,626
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2 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
$249,803
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