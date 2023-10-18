Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Goelbasi, Turkey

7 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly-Built Apartments Near Mogan Lake in Ankara Golbasi Gölbaşı is one of the most popular …
€87,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury Designed Apartments For Sale in a Complex in Ankara Golbasi Apartments for sale are l…
€101,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 36
New-Build Apartments with Lake and City Views in Incek Ankara Luxury apartments are located …
€425,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 36
New-Build Apartments with Lake and City Views in Incek Ankara Luxury apartments are located …
€342,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 36
New-Build Apartments with Lake and City Views in Incek Ankara Luxury apartments are located …
€209,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Secure Complex in İncek, Ankara New apartments in Ank…
€114,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
New Apartments Surrounded by Scenic Beauties in Ankara Gölbaşı Luxury apartments are located…
€191,000

Properties features in Goelbasi, Turkey

