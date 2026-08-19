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Apartments for sale in Golbasi, Turkey

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5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Ankara Gölbaşı The apartments a…
$135,515
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1 bedroom apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand New Apartments Near the Lake in Ankara Gölbaşı Brand new apartments are situated in Gö…
$86,755
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4 room apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
$114,194
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 room apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
$68,749
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3 room apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
ЖК "Soli Emerald"Завершение строительства: 30 июня 2023 годаКвартиры 2+1 в городском районе,…
$129,342
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