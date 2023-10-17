Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mamak, Turkey

4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 37
New Build Apartments in Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak Luxe apartments are located in the Ma…
€251,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 37
New Build Apartments in Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak Luxe apartments are located in the Ma…
€220,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 37
New Build Apartments in Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak Luxe apartments are located in the Ma…
€171,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious New Build Properties in Luxe Complex in Ankara Mamak The properties are located in …
€228,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious New Build Properties in Luxe Complex in Ankara Mamak The properties are located in …
€209,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 25
New Build Spacious Flats in Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak The stylish flats are located in …
€190,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 25
Brand New Properties in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak Luxury properties for sale in Ankar…
€254,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 25
Brand New Properties in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak Luxury properties for sale in Ankar…
€213,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
Affordable Apartments in a Central Location in Ankara Mamak New apartments are located in An…
€97,500
