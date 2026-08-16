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Apartments for sale in Mamak, Turkey

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6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Mamak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$42,188
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2 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$83,710
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1 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$62,927
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4 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 37
Ready to Move Flats with City View in Ankara Flats are located in a high-demand area in Mama…
$269,520
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3 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 37
Ready to Move Flats with City View in Ankara Flats are located in a high-demand area in Mama…
$248,244
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1 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
City-View Apartment in a Secure Complex in Mamak, Ankara Ankara, the capital of Turkey, is a…
$60,729
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