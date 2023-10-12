Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Central Anatolia Region
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Ankara
194
Cankaya
79
Kırıkkale
19
Çankırı
19
Altindag
17
Kecioeren
17
Mamak
9
Etimesgut
6
14 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
Ready to Move Apartments with Spacious Interiors in Ankara Altindag New apartments for sale …
€53,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxe New Build Real Estate in Complex with Extensive Green Areas in Ankara Cankaya The luxe …
€548,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxe New Build Real Estate in Complex with Extensive Green Areas in Ankara Cankaya The luxe …
€343,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxe New Build Real Estate in Complex with Extensive Green Areas in Ankara Cankaya The luxe …
€270,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxe New Build Real Estate in Complex with Extensive Green Areas in Ankara Cankaya The luxe …
€264,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 12
New Valley View Apartments Suitable for Families in Altındağ Ankara The new apartments are i…
€135,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 12
New Valley View Apartments Suitable for Families in Altındağ Ankara The new apartments are i…
€116,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready to Move Apartments with Spacious Interiors in Ankara Altindag New apartments for sale …
€104,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 15
Spacious and Well-Lit Apartments in a Secure Complex in Kecioren, Ankara The luxury apartmen…
€171,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€83,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Pursaklar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Complex with City View in Ankara Pursaklar The stylish apartments are located …
€114,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Pursaklar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Complex with City View in Ankara Pursaklar The stylish apartments are located …
€64,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with High Ceilings and Forest Views in Çankaya, Ankara Luxe flats in Ankara for sale a…
€246,000
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request

