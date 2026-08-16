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Penthouses for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Ankara
11
Nevşehir
17
Avanos
17
Kalecik
9
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28 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 427 m²
Floor 21
New Apartments in a Mega Project in Ankara Etimesgut The brand-new apartments are in a mega…
$1,47M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pursaklar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 15/15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$115,095
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Spacious penthouse 2 + 1 with furniture, located in the picturesque area of Ka…
$214,012
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$378,203
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Spacious and fully furnished duplex with a 2+1 layout and a total area of 137 …
$230,346
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Cozy apartments in the picturesque area of Demirtas. On construction: Constr…
$124,809
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
The project is being built on a 3.514m2 plot in Belek/Kadriye region, consisting of 3 blocks…
$193,251
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 9/10
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment complex of therapy -mopy -mopyamyona…
$309,347
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Magnificent penthouse with 2+1 layout in the center of Mahmutlar district. The…
$145,772
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments and commercial real estate in the suburb…
$168,289
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: A cozy complex in the heart of Mahmutlar district. On construction: Construct…
$244,807
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: A stunning two-level penthouse of 100 m2 on the 6th and 7th floors of a new ho…
$370,753
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
For rent. For investment What you get: Large-scale luxury project near the sea in the deve…
$307,097
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Unique penthouse on the first line with stunning panoramic views of the azure …
$386,440
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
What you get: A two-level apartment with a 3+1 layout is located on the 11th floor, the tota…
$237,458
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/14
What you get: New apartments in the developed area of Mahmutlar. On construction: The start…
$160,238
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: You get a spacious and fully equipped 3+2 duplex apartment with an area of 256…
$734,422
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: A cozy complex with infrastructure in the center of Mahmutlar district. On co…
$166,914
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/9
What you get: Spacious 3+1 penthouse in Mahmutlar residence with infrastructure. Area / bea…
$520,216
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/5
What do you get: Penthouse 3+1 with a large green area in the developed area both. District …
$273,900
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/5
For rent. What you get: Luxury petnhouse on the 11th and 12th floors in Mahmutlar, Alanya, …
$370,236
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Elite two-level penthouse 2+1, with an area of 100 m2, is located in a new com…
$153,088
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$420,225
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
$207,567
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: Spacious 3+1 penthouse with an area of 155 m2, located on 9 and 10 floors. The…
$348,770
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/6
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a new complex in Kargicak, Alanya. O…
$107,071
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Apartments of different layouts in the most prestigious area of Oba. On const…
$213,714
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you recall: New Projectiverahamutlar. The construction: began buildingavma 2022, azo…
$99,036
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