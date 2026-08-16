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Apartments for sale in Yenimahalle, Turkey

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7 properties total found
4 room apartment in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Floor 3/13
$8,08M
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2 bedroom apartment in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in a Complex in Batıkent, Yenimahalle, Ankara Ankara is the capital of Turkey and…
$204,368
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1 bedroom apartment in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in a Complex in Batıkent, Yenimahalle, Ankara Ankara is the capital of Turkey and…
$138,690
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1 bedroom apartment in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 17
Flats in a Project with Easy Payment Plan and 24/7 Security in Ankara Eryaman The flats are …
$101,607
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3 bedroom apartment in Yenimahalle, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in a Complex in Batıkent, Yenimahalle, Ankara Ankara is the capital of Turkey and…
$282,883
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2 bedroom apartment in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 17
Flats in a Project with Easy Payment Plan and 24/7 Security in Ankara Eryaman The flats are …
$136,246
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 5 bedrooms in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request
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