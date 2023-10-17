Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Yenimahalle, Turkey

26 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Flats in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Modern-designed flats are located in Ankar…
€162,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 17
Luxurious Flats for Sale in Ankara Çakırlar with First Class Interior Materials The flats fo…
€246,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Properties in an Advantageous Location in Etimesgut Ankara Modern properties are …
€139,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 12
Brand New Real Estate in a Complex with Stylish Design in Yenimahalle Ankara New real estate…
€150,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 12
Brand New Real Estate in a Complex with Stylish Design in Yenimahalle Ankara New real estate…
€108,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Yenimahalle Ankara Affordable apartments are …
€129,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Yenimahalle Ankara Affordable apartments are …
€91,500
2 room apartment with balcony in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 12
New Build Flats in Boutique Complex in Ankara Yenimahalle The flats are located in one of th…
€133,000
1 room apartment with balcony in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 12
New Build Flats in Boutique Complex in Ankara Yenimahalle The flats are located in one of th…
€95,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 15
City View Apartments for sale Close to Goksu Park Etimesgut Ankara Stylish apartments are s…
€258,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 11
Flats in a Secure Complex with Wide Landscape Area in Etimesgut The stylish flats are locate…
€235,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ata Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 11
Flats in a Secure Complex with Wide Landscape Area in Etimesgut The stylish flats are locate…
€148,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats for Sale in Ankara Etimesgut Within Walking Distance of the Train Station Modernly des…
€131,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats for Sale in Ankara Etimesgut Within Walking Distance of the Train Station Modernly des…
€97,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats for Sale in Ankara Etimesgut Within Walking Distance of the Train Station Modernly des…
€76,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 23
Luxury Apartments with Artificial Pond and Indoor Pool in Ankara Etimesgut Eryaman Complex E…
€215,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Flats in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Modern-designed flats are located in Ankar…
€188,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 17
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut Modern real estate is located in …
€127,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 17
Modern Real Estate in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut Modern real estate is located in …
€95,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 17
New Flats in a Complex with Indoor Parking Lot in a Prestigious Area in Ankara Yenimahalle T…
€228,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 11
Brand New Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Metro in Ankara Yenimahalle For sale are…
€144,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Ready-to-Move Apartments with City Views in Ankara Yenimahalle Apartments for sale are locat…
€160,000
5 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security in Etimesgut, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 15/15
Comfortable Apartment 4 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external …
€378,900
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security in Etimesgut, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 10/10
Chic Apartment 2 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external infrast…
€147,400
2 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sauna, with security
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3/3
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external in…
€128,700
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request

