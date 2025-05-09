  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atasehir
  4. Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.

Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.

Atasehir, Turkey
from
$410,000
BTC
4.8768684
ETH
255.6175224
USDT
405 360.6473906
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26130
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1210
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Atasehir

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex, located in the Ataşehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul, is being built on a total area of ​​42,000 m2, and consists of one or two blocks - 22 and 32 floors, with a total of 146 apartments in 2+1, 3+1 and 4+1 layouts, ranging from 116 m2 to 216 m2.

Around the project you will find many commercial centers and shopping malls such as Metropol, City's İstanbul, etc., medical institutions including Acibadem Hospital, Memorial Ataşehir Hastanesi, etc., as well as prestigious universities such as Acıbadem Üniversitesi and Yeditepe Üniversite, as well as schools.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials and will include a "Smart Home" system and central heating.

First payment 50%!
No% installments until the end of construction!

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool
Fitness center
Sauna
Turkish bath
Recreation area
Cafe and Restaurant
Parking
24/7 security

Excellent location:

Kozyatagi metro station - 450 meters
Bus - 100 meters
Marmaray - 10 minutes
E-80 highway - 8 minutes
D-100 highway - 2 minutes
Financial center - 10 minutes
15-Temmuz bridge - 15 minutes
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 20 minutes
Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 35 minutes

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Atasehir, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Spacious 2 bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$139,873
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$144,446
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Oba, Turkey
from
$138,805
Residential quarter High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$170,837
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and orchards close to prestigious schools, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$1,47M
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$410,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and green areas near the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and green areas near the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$321,012
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and the lake. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, walking paths, large green areas, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure New Istanbul Airport - 45 minutes E-5 hi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$128,128
We are offering to your attention apartments in a new stylish complex 200 meters from the sea coast. This complex, consisting of one 7-storey block, is located in a closed area 200 meters from the sea coast. The complex includes a guest area, a swimming pool and a lounge area. Within walking…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$167,401
The project features: Indoor/outdoor swimming pool Generator Barbecue Outdoor photo area Children's play area Gym Game room Outdoor cinema Yoga space Children's play area Sauna Massage Room Outdoor seating areas Mini golf course Trampoline playground Billiard room Conference room Bicycle pa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications