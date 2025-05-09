Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.

The complex, located in the Ataşehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul, is being built on a total area of ​​42,000 m2, and consists of one or two blocks - 22 and 32 floors, with a total of 146 apartments in 2+1, 3+1 and 4+1 layouts, ranging from 116 m2 to 216 m2.

Around the project you will find many commercial centers and shopping malls such as Metropol, City's İstanbul, etc., medical institutions including Acibadem Hospital, Memorial Ataşehir Hastanesi, etc., as well as prestigious universities such as Acıbadem Üniversitesi and Yeditepe Üniversite, as well as schools.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials and will include a "Smart Home" system and central heating.

First payment 50%!

No% installments until the end of construction!

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sauna

Turkish bath

Recreation area

Cafe and Restaurant

Parking

24/7 security

Excellent location:

Kozyatagi metro station - 450 meters

Bus - 100 meters

Marmaray - 10 minutes

E-80 highway - 8 minutes

D-100 highway - 2 minutes

Financial center - 10 minutes

15-Temmuz bridge - 15 minutes

Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 20 minutes

Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 35 minutes

