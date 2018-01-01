  1. Realting.com
  3. Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey

Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€428,493
About the complex

The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball field, shops, cafes, restaurant, sports grounds, SPA zone, and cinema room.

Advantages

10% discount on full payment.

The project is invested and implemented by the state insurance fund TMSF under the control of the city administration.

The residential complex is located next to the newly built international financial center IIFC. It is planned that IIFC will have more than 50,000 employees. Therefore, the project has a good supply of rental demand.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Atasehir district - the center of the Asian part of the city, while the sea is only 15 minutes by car. Due to the location in the very center of the city, it is easy to get to any place by public transport. Near the project are shopping centers, hospitals, cafes and restaurants. Here are the distances to some places:

  • 1.2 km to Metropol - one of the largest shopping centers
  • 1.5 km to Istanbul Financial Center
  • 1.5 km to the E80 highway, which runs from the border with Iran, through the center of Istanbul to Bulgaria
  • 2 km to Florence Nightingale Hospital
  • 3 km to the E5 highway, which runs the metrobus connecting the Asian and European parts
  • 4 km to Kaiyshdagi forest
  • 5.5 km to Yeditepe University
  • 6.5 km to the embankment
