  2. Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.

Rifat Danisman Sokagi, Turkey
from
$315,000
BTC
3.7468623
ETH
196.3890721
USDT
311 435.6193367
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
ID: 27546
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/09/2025

Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex is located in Atanehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul near the financial district FİNANS MERKEZİ, on a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of one 16-storey butterfly-shaped block, a total of 66 apartments, 2 + 1 to 3 + 1 layouts, with areas ranging from 92 m2 to 163 m2.

Strategically located between the districts of Ümraniye and Ataşehir, providing convenience and easy access to major transportation routes. Only 3 minutes drive from the E-6 highway and only 10 minutes from the 15 TEMMUZ bridge, 1 km. Altinşehir metro station.

Around the project you will find many commercial centers and shopping malls such as Metropol AVM, medical
institutions including Acibadem Hospital, as well as prestigious universities such as Fenerbahçe Üniversite and Yeditepe
Üniversite, as well as schools.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be completed to the highest quality standards with high-quality materials and will include a smart home system and central heating.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • SPA
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Relaxation area
  • Cafe and Restaurant
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Rifat Danisman Sokagi, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

