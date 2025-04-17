Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and the city.
The residence features large green areas, a lounge, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The pr…
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a shopping mall.
Completion - December, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metrobus station - 1 minute
Hospital - 4 minutes
Univer…
Kargicak is a region of Alanya on the Mediterranean coast. It is located near the Mahmutlar district, about 3 km from the center. The distance to the center of Alanya is only 14 km, the nearest Gazipasa Airport is located to the east, 25 km., To Antalya from Kirgicak - 140 km. The project wi…