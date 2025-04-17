Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$570,717
14/04/2025
$568,217
13/04/2025
$568,550
12/04/2025
$570,667
11/04/2025
$583,567
10/04/2025
$585,945
09/04/2025
$588,885
08/04/2025
$588,520
06/04/2025
$588,868
05/04/2025
$583,504
04/04/2025
$591,297
03/04/2025
$597,854
02/04/2025
$596,598
01/04/2025
$595,248
30/03/2025
$593,425
29/03/2025
$597,857
28/03/2025
$600,038
27/03/2025
$597,936
26/03/2025
$597,562
25/03/2025
$595,516
24/03/2025
$593,481
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 19665
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2371598
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Atasehir

About the complex

The residence features swimming pools, walking areas and lounge areas, around-the-clock security system, a garage, a park.

Completion - June, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 450 meters
  • Bus stop - 100 meters
  • E-80 highway - 8 minutes
  • D-100 highway - 2 minutes
  • Kadikoy - 15 minutes
  • 15-Temmuz Bridge - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 35 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Atasehir, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$570,717
