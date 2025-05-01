Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

İzmir
4
Bodrum
9
Muğla
264
Fethiye
59
9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
$3,82M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum…
$1,72M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torba, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center …
$934,539
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
ID FE 4024Private triplex villas 4+1 with swimming pool and 400 m2 plot in Fethiye, Karga di…
$789,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
ID FE 4022Exclusive villas – the perfect home for living and relaxingWe present new furnishe…
$795,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
ID FE 4023Modern residential complex in Fethiye, Karga district is an ideal place to live an…
$302,219
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
$1,45M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk…
$579,438
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
$2,44M
