  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

İzmir
4
Bodrum
9
Muğla
264
Fethiye
59
Show more
26 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Distillery -Auddlya Investigations, you will recover: Villav -built -buildi…
$945,846
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
$3,82M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas 3+1 and 4+2 with sea and mountain views in the Kar…
$452,894
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torba, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center …
$934,539
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
ID FE 4024Private triplex villas 4+1 with swimming pool and 400 m2 plot in Fethiye, Karga di…
$789,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
ID FE 4022Exclusive villas – the perfect home for living and relaxingWe present new furnishe…
$795,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villupremiclassical Basketsinovgravyononargydzh…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas with panoramic views of the…
$844,585
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
ID FE 4023Modern residential complex in Fethiye, Karga district is an ideal place to live an…
$302,219
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 502 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Arenidlya, you will recall: Villaclac -Piss -Udino -Udinite -Equal…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/8
For citizenship What do you get: a great option for life on the coast of the Mediterranean …
$617,582
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk…
$579,438
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villa4+1Premiclassical Basianomipanomipanomipan…
$834,570
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
$2,44M
Leave a request
Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 151 m²
A detached villa with a private pool in a residential complex on the seafront.The complex wh…
$661,216
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:A new project of villas in a complex with …
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you get: a spacious 3+1 villa with an amazing view of the mountains in the Karghydzh…
$550,816
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: villas4+1VGORYONIONARAGYAKAKA. ORSTROADICATION:…
$612,018
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Floor 9/12
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villa with infrastructure in Alanya…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/7
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium residential complex in Kargicak, A…
$244,807
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 704 m²
Floor 1/11
What do you recall: Dvevilles3+1i1+1 -Tikhortichorekarghyaksvidamor. Rayon \ Beach: Villaran…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Konak, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Sales leader! Meet the most large -scale, agreed by the state program of the residential com…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: A unique designer villa 5 + 1 in the eco-district of Kargicak. District\beach:…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get:4+1 villas with sea view in the Kargicak area. About construction:The villa was…
$753,590
Leave a request

