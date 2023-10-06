Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Aegean Region
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
304
Izmir
59
Bodrum
57
Aydın
23
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
16
Kusadasi
14
Fethiye
9
Icmeler Mahallesi
6
Show more
160 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€711,143
3 room house with sea view in Urla, Turkey
3 room house with sea view
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
A villa is for sale in one of the most elite residential complexes in Urla, Cesmealti distri…
€573,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,17M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€354,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Akyarlar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,53M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,14M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,41M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,36M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,48M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 454 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€3,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 126 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€9,90M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,24M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
3+1 Detached Villas in Bodrum Golkoy Facing Seaviews The villas are located in the Gölköy di…
€1,53M
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/3
High-Quality Villas with Luxurious Concierge Services Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 970 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Stone Villas with a Curtilage and Private Swimming Pool in Bodrum Gumusluk Villas f…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Sea View Villas For Sale in Bodrum Yalikavak Villas for sale are located in Yalikavak…
€1,49M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished Detached Villas Within Walking Distance of Many Social Amenities in Bodrum Villas …
€3,28M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas in Bodrum for Investment The semi-detached villas f…
€3,50M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas in Bodrum for Investment The semi-detached villas f…
€3,20M

