Seaview Houses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Sea view Houses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Muğla
389
Fethiye
71
Izmir
62
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119 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pool in Faralya Fethiye With its natural beauty and …
$993,096
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$358,283
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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4 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$506,375
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Home with Luxurious Facilities in Bodrum Yalıkavak The home for sale is situated in…
$8,42M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Near the Beach in Çeşme İzmir The villa is located in the Fenerciburnu area o…
$2,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villa in the Award-Winning Project in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The detached villa is situat…
$802,338
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4 bedroom house in Urla, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/3
Newly Built Semi-Detached Houses with Garden and Pool in a Peaceful Area of Urla, Izmir The …
$547,995
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Beautiful Views in Yahşi Bodrum The detached villas a…
$2,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas in a Project with All Hotel Services and a Private Beach in Bodrum Türkbükü …
$9,03M
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5 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Beach Access in Bitez Bodrum Bitez, one of Bodrum's most sce…
$3,68M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Homes with Private Swimming Pools and Gardens in Bodrum, Turkey These panoramic sea…
$802,338
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with chic sea views and Yalykavak districtan isolated plot of 1,870 m2 with centuries-…
$1,000,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
Shell & Core Villa with Marina and Sea Views in Bodrum Yalıkavak This detached villa is loca…
$2,76M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 468 m²
Villas in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Yalıkavak, Bodrum The villas are located in Yalık…
$3,99M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Unique Sea View Detached Villas with Modern Living Spaces in Bodrum Muğla Modern villas for …
$2,96M
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3 bedroom house in Foça, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Seaside Villas in a Gated Complex in Foça, İzmir This project brings a new level of luxury v…
$379,086
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Smart Home Systems and Gardens in a Complex in Milas …
$870,200
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas with Private Beach in Bodrum Gündoğan The Gündoğan region is located right i…
$5,46M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
6-Bedroom Sea View Houses with Spacious Garden Areas in Bodrum Gümüşlük The houses are locat…
$2,57M
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5 bedroom house in Urla, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
Beachfront Villas with Private Pools, Gardens, and Terraces in Urla, İzmir Urla is one of th…
$578,783
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
New Detached Villa for Sale in Kuşadası Near Daily Amenities Located near the ancient city o…
$381,515
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas with a Private Pool in Bodrum Konacık Detached villas are located …
$1,92M
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Twin Villa with Private Pier and Pool in Bodrum Türkbükü Türkbükü, renowned for its azure se…
$534,121
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Villas with Private Pools in a Secure Complex in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one the most …
$2,90M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Villas with Sea View and Pool in Bodrum, Walking Distance to the Beach The detached villas a…
$632,390
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 1
Residence Apartments in a Privileged Seafront Project in Bodrum Türkbükü The apartments for …
$3,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Detached Villas with Private Pool in Bodrum Detached villas are situated in Gümüşl…
$988,471
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Floor 9/9
Brand-New Seafront Duplex Apartment with Sea View in Karşıyaka, İzmir This brand-new duplex …
$1,05M
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Property types in Aegean Region

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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