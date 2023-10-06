UAE
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Aegean Region
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey
House
Clear all
160 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
2
2
150 m²
3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
5
3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
5
3
2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
338 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
5
4
395 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
6
5
460 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
4
3
3
Luxury Villas in Foca District With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€711,143
Recommend
3 room house with sea view
Urla, Turkey
6
1
320 m²
4
A villa is for sale in one of the most elite residential complexes in Urla, Cesmealti distri…
€573,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
15
10
850 m²
4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,17M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
4
3
148 m²
2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€354,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
7
5
530 m²
3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
8
6
310 m²
2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,53M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
6
5
369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,14M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
7
6
418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,41M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
8
7
476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,36M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
7
5
497 m²
1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
215 m²
2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,48M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
5
454 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
7
501 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
6
392 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
5
395 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
9
10
1 126 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€9,90M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
166 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,24M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
4
3
163 m²
2
3+1 Detached Villas in Bodrum Golkoy Facing Seaviews The villas are located in the Gölköy di…
€1,53M
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
4
3
175 m²
3/3
High-Quality Villas with Luxurious Concierge Services Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
6
4
970 m²
1/2
Detached Stone Villas with a Curtilage and Private Swimming Pool in Bodrum Gumusluk Villas f…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
6
345 m²
1/3
Luxury Sea View Villas For Sale in Bodrum Yalikavak Villas for sale are located in Yalikavak…
€1,49M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
6
7
650 m²
1/3
Furnished Detached Villas Within Walking Distance of Many Social Amenities in Bodrum Villas …
€3,28M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
5
453 m²
1
Furnished Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas in Bodrum for Investment The semi-detached villas f…
€3,50M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
4
427 m²
1
Furnished Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas in Bodrum for Investment The semi-detached villas f…
€3,20M
Recommend
