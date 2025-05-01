Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

İzmir
4
Bodrum
9
Muğla
264
Fethiye
59
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
44 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 449 m²
Number of floors 1
Located in Bitez, the most popular region of Bodrum, just a short walk away from sandy beach…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Esme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Esme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
$402,453
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
$750,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Kocacalis beach 1-2 minutes Villa 4+1 with pool Plot 470 m2 Villa area 245 m2 3…
$860,704
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and pe…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas 3+1 and 4+2 with sea and mountain views in the Kar…
$452,894
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  It …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom of th…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Floor 1/2
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: villas4+1i4+2Premiclassical Basket -Zh…
$1,39M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Aegean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa for sale directly from construction company – Aslanko Design & Construction. …
$480,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 449 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$3,11M
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemalpaşa, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemalpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Our farm is in Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka locality. There are two separate numbered 2-storey house…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villupremiclassical Basketsinovgravyononargydzh…
$2,72M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Gokova, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Gokova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Elite beach villa with furniture. With swimming pool, playground; terraces between villas; p…
$678,850
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
$250,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated with the…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas with panoramic views of the…
$844,585
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,18M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,51M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 502 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Arenidlya, you will recall: Villaclac -Piss -Udino -Udinite -Equal…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,32M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$578,899
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is saturat…
$537,505
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view of t…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas with panoramic views in the mountai…
$834,570
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury 4+1 villas with a pool and a sea vi…
$1,07M
Leave a request

Property types in Aegean Region

villas
mansions
duplexes

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go