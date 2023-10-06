Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
304
Izmir
59
Bodrum
57
Aydın
23
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
16
Kusadasi
14
Fethiye
9
Icmeler Mahallesi
6
83 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€711,143
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kemalpasa, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kemalpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Our farm is in Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka locality. There are two separate numbered 2-storey house…
€1,33M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Rental Income Guaranteed 3-Storey House with Elevator in Fethiye Ovacik 6+1 house is located…
€1,16M
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Villas Near Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye One of the top-visited tourist resorts in Turkey…
€484,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 937 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Villa with Private Pool and Garden in Fethiye Hisarönü The modern villa is located in F…
€1,15M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Villas with Nature View in Hisarönü Ovacık Contemporary designed luxury villas are lo…
€769,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow with Forest and Mountain View in Mugla Fethiye The hobbit concept bungalow is locat…
€653,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Triplex Home with Private Garden and Pool in Fethiye Muğla The spacious home is lo…
€925,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Nature-View Triplex Villas with Rich Interior Features in Mugla Fethiye The detached villas …
€734,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Triplex House in Hisaronu Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex house is locate…
€913,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 775 m²
Number of floors 3
Private House with Swimming Pool in Fethiye Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex private…
€752,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€477,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished House with Private Garden and Pool Near the Sea in Fethiye The luxury house is sit…
€954,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa with Pool and Mountain View Intertwined with Nature in Ovacik Fethiye Luxe vill…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villas with Pool and Garden in Fethiye Ciftlik Detached villas are located in Fethiy…
€380,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Incirkoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Incirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Villas Surrounded by Nature In Uzumlu Fethiye Uzumlu is a charming village with narr…
€501,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Nature and Mountain Views in Oludeniz, Fethiye Enveloped with nature, th…
€804,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Houses with Turkish Bath and Sauna in Ovacik Fethiye Ovacik, the paradise of summer e…
€720,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Super Luxurious Villas with Private Pools and Saunas in Çiftlik, Fethiye The ultra-luxurious…
€725,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain View Detached Villa with Spacious Interiors in Ovacik Fethiye The villa is located …
€867,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Triplex House with Swimming Pool and Nature View in Ovacik, Fethiye Super lu…
€567,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Large Garden Area in Fethiye Hisaronu Villa to buy in Fethiye Mugla is lo…
€606,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
3+2 Villas Close to the Sea and Marina in Fethiye Karagözler The project is located intertwi…
€820,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doerttepe, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Nature View Semi-Detached Villas in a Peaceful Area in Milas Mugla The investment semi-detac…
€394,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Nature View Semi-Detached Villas in a Peaceful Area in Milas Mugla The investment semi-detac…
€277,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Pool and Gorgeous Mountain View in Ovacık, Fethiye The luxury villa is lo…
€1,39M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish House with Private Pool and Mountain View in Ovacik Fethiye House with stylish desig…
€815,000

