Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
Bodrum
6
Muğla
389
Fethiye
71
Izmir
62
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
67 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
TOP TOP
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
TOP TOP
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex in Fethiye Center Fethiye is one of the most popular…
$218,605
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Homes with Private Pools in a Central Location in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is o…
$673,802
Leave a request
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pool and Garden in a Gated Community in Fethiye Kızılbel Fethi…
$512,645
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Near All Amenities in Çalış Fethiye Fethiye is one of Muğla’…
$732,344
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villa in the Award-Winning Project in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The detached villa is situat…
$802,338
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Single-Storey Villa with Pool and Garden in the Hotel Zone of Fethiye The villa is…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Apartments 700 m from the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is a prestigious coastal d…
$349,556
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
SOLE AUTHORIZED BY YILTAŞ HOMES REAL ESTATE Located in Hisarönü, one of Fethiye's most va…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Detached Home Close to All Amenities and Ölüdeniz in Ovacık Fethiye Fethiye, with it…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Gardens Surrounded by Nature in Muğla Milas Detached villas are located…
$364,174
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant Villas with Pool Close to the Beach and Amenities in Davutlar, Kuşadası These stylis…
$358,283
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Guzelbahce, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guzelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/1
Move-in Ready Furnished Detached Villa in İzmir Güzelbahçe Güzelbahçe is one of the peaceful…
$3,37M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Guzelbahce, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guzelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Spacious Villa with a Private Garden and Parking Lot in İzmir Turkey Güzelbahçe sta…
$684,204
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas Surrounded by Nature and Near the Beach in Kuşadası Kuşadası, close to the a…
$640,622
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 3-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Garden in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Hisarönü Ölüdeniz, famous …
$376,891
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Garden and Private Pool in Ölüdeniz Fethiye The villa is located in Hisa…
$547,995
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Detached 4-Bedroom Villas near Amenities in Fethiye Akarca These charming villas are located…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished and Well-Equipped Villas in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is highly preferred for its w…
$805,074
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with Terraces Surrounded by Nature in Kuşadası Close to the Ancient…
$589,433
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury 3+1 villas in a protected area of ​​the Bodrum PeninsulaIn the heart of the picturesq…
$900,000
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Social Amenities in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is a popular settlement kno…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Nature Views in Ovacık, Ölüdeniz, Fethiye These styli…
$453,054
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas With Spacious Plots and Private Pools in Tranquil Gümüşlük, Bodrum Set on spacious pl…
$902,919
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Villa in Uzumlu, Fethiye 15 minutes from the sea, quiet elevated location, surrounded b…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Pool Close to the Beach and Sea in Çeşme, İzmir The villa is located in …
$1,52M
Leave a request

Property types in Aegean Region

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go