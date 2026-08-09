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Houses for sale in Konak, Turkey

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duplexes
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5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartments Close to the Coast in a Secure Building in Konak, İzmir Konak is one of the most …
$830,085
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartments Close to the Coast in a Secure Building in Konak, İzmir Konak is one of the most …
$682,103
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 8/10
Apartment in a Newly Built Family-Oriented Building in İzmir Alsancak The specially designed…
$927,198
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TekceTekce
5 room house in Konak, Turkey
5 room house
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 32/34
$69,76M
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House in Konak, Turkey
House
Konak, Turkey
For more details reach out to me
$399,934
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