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Pool Houses for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Muğla
389
Fethiye
71
Izmir
62
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44 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Private Pool and Breathtaking Views near the Shore in Bodrum Gun…
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
SOLE AUTHORIZED BY YILTAŞ HOMES REAL ESTATE Located in Hisarönü, one of Fethiye's most va…
Price on request
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Luxury Villas with Private Pier and Pool in Bodrum Turkbuku Turkbuku, renowned for its azur…
$570,900
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Nestled along the western seashores of Turkey, Bodrum offers a unique blend of breathtaking …
$1,30M
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5 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
These stunning villas with private pools, offering breathtaking views of both nature and the…
$1,98M
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2 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Explore a variety of modern villas in the heart of Bodrum, inspired by the traditional Mugla…
$543,928
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4 bedroom house in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Oludeniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Fethiye, renowned for its warm Mediterranean climate, lush fertile lands, and stunning bays …
$1,36M
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5 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Located in the desirable Ortakent area of Bodrum, these exclusive detached villas offer stun…
$1,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury 3+1 villas in a protected area of ​​the Bodrum PeninsulaIn the heart of the picturesq…
$900,000
VAT
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Smart Homes Surrounded by Nature in Bodrum Adabuku Situated in the rapidly developing area …
$565,062
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1 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Luxury Seafront Properties with Private Beach Access in Yalıkavak Bodrum Beach-front proper…
$686,480
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3 bedroom house in Foça, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Foça, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
This exclusive villa is located on the serene sovalye Island, the only inhabited island in t…
$3,79M
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4 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Stylish Detached Villas with Citizenship Opportunity in Bodrum Turkbuku Turkbuku, also know…
$1,34M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Villa in Uzumlu, Fethiye 15 minutes from the sea, quiet elevated location, surrounded b…
$1,000,000
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INEST HOMES
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4 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Located in the picturesque area of Gumusluk, Bodrum, these detached villas offer a perfect b…
$1,34M
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House in Bodrum, Turkey
House
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 305 m²
Luxurious Investment Villas with Smart Home Systems, Seafront Living in Bodrum Gumusluk Nes…
$3,33M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 31/3
Jalykawak, DermilDuplex 175m 2Boutique residence of 16 villas and apartments3 +13 bathroomsP…
$600,000
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4 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Luxury Stone Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Bodrum Gumusluk Nestled within a prestigiou…
$988,859
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5 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Luxurious Sea-View Villas with Private Pools in Bodrum Situated in the Konacık neighborhood…
$2,33M
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2 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Investment Opportunity: Sea-View Properties with Smart Home Systems in Bodrum Gumusluk Nest…
$1,23M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Faralya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faralya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A seaside villa in Faralya—a place where nature becomes part of your life There are places …
$680,000
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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6 bedroom house in Oludeniz, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Oludeniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Fethiye, one of Mugla's most treasured districts, offers a unique blend of tranquil village …
$1,18M
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Modern Villas with Smart Home Technology in Dorttepe, Milas Nestled in the charming Dorttep…
$1,01M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Benefits of the project:Private pool Private beach Sea view Common pools with water slides A…
$730,519
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Living by the water is a dream that can become a reality.In the center of Fethiye, just 150 …
$550,000
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INEST HOMES
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Luxury Investment: Detached Houses with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea Views in Bodrum Gundo…
$1,63M
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Property types in Aegean Region

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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