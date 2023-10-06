Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

18 properties total found
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
€3,00M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
€1,24M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
€800,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
€1,20M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
€655,529
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Bodrum, Turkey
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 469 m²
Exclusive LCD consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykavak area. T…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 698 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa 4 + 1 in a guarded residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye, …
€3,04M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 551 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa 3 + 1 in a protected residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye…
€2,23M
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 9/9
Stunning duplex 4 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be …
€276,400
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Agackoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 4 + 1 luxury in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building this…
€585,500
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 9/9
Lux Duplex 3 + 1 in a terrific HouseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be built…
€220,200
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€422,100
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€512,000
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
€135,800
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
€136,800
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
€174,100
2 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
€326,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4
€492,500

Property types in Aegean Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
