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Houses for sale in Didim, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Didim, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 5
LUXURY APPLICATIONS IN DIDIM STANDARDS AND MEERBLICKEXKLUSIVER WOHNKOMPLEX MODERS DESIGN PER…
$266,095
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
2 bedroom house in Didim, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 5
A modern and luxurious residential project in Altınkum, Didim Turkeybroker commission free f…
$218,789
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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3 bedroom house in Didim, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury and modern complex VillaOffer you the opportunity to relax by the pool and enjoy your…
$384,360
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 4 rooms in Didim, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
$7,53M
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