Houses for sale in Foca, Turkey

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Houses for sale in Foça, Turkey

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Foça, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Seaside Villas in a Gated Complex in Foça, İzmir This project brings a new level of luxury v…
$377,097
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Foça, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Spacious Villa with Parking in İzmir Foça This project redefines the luxury villa c…
$1,10M
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3 bedroom house in Foça, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Foça, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
This exclusive villa is located on the serene sovalye Island, the only inhabited island in t…
$3,79M
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